Company: Outstanding Foods

Website: https://outstandingfoods.com/

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49 (1.25-oz.), $4.39 (3-oz.)

Product Snapshot: Outstanding Foods, the plant-based food brand, is continuing its innovative products that anyone can love with the launch of its new Outstanding Cheese Balls product line that will be unveiled with a new look and feel from the brand. Known for its Outstanding Pig Out Crunchies (formerly known as Pig Out Pigless Pork Rinds) and Outstanding Puffs, which was the first snack to have a good source of 20 vitamins and minerals, the brand is excited to continue expanding its plant-based offerings. As the first dairy-free cheese ball option on the market, the Outstanding Cheese Balls are also high in protein and nutrients.

With more people desiring plant-based and better-for-you food options, it’s time that this iconic snack gets a healthy makeover. Outstanding Cheese Balls, crafted by Dave Anderson, former executive chef at Beyond Meat, are a nutritious snack that has four grams of protein and 20 vitamins & minerals per serving including Iron, Zinc, B12, B6, and Vitamins D, E, and A. The snacks are available in four flavors: Chedda, Bacon Chedda, Jalapeno Chedda, and Garlic Parmesan. They’re also soy- and trans fat-free, and come in full size 3-oz. size bags retailing for $4.39 and snack sized 1.25-oz. bags retailing for $2.49.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Outstanding Cheese Balls as the first dairy-free cheese balls on the market,” says Bill Glaser, CEO & co-founder of Outstanding Foods. “Cheese balls are a nostalgic snack most of us grew up on, but for so many who avoid dairy for a variety of reasons, our Outstanding Cheese Balls will bring back those smile-filled memories with the great taste everyone loves and the nutrition we all need.”

In tandem with this new product launch, Outstanding Foods has unveiled an updated look to its branding including a new logo and new packaging. The new packaging has a clean, colorful, and bold look to tap into sensory imagery that rouses cravings, and it will debut in May 2022. Outstanding Foods’ products are sold at thousands of retailers nationwide including Whole Foods, Walmart, Costco, Safeway, 7-Eleven, and on Amazon.

The Outstanding Cheese Balls are 100% plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, kosher, and non-GMO. They are available on the company’s website and are rolling out at retailers nationwide within the next few months. For more information, please visit outstandingfoods.com or @outstandingfoods.



