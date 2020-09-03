Company: Utz Quality Foods

Website: www.utzsnacks.com/pages/good-health

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Good Health, a member of the Utz Quality Foods family of brands, is launching Good Health Organic with the introduction of Baked Cheese Puffs and Baked Cheese Fries! They’re made with real cheese, the key ingredient from Organic Valley, the nation’s largest farmer-owned organic cooperative and one of the world's largest organic consumer brands.

Good Health has an impressive track record of delivering tasty innovation to families—including Veggie Sticks, Veggie Straws, and a wide variety of snacks made with healthy oils. Good Health’s new Organic Baked Cheese Puffs and Baked Cheese Fries continue that tradition! Aimed at families looking for healthier snacking options and organic snacks that taste great, the new line of organic and baked puffs and fries offer the best of both worlds. The flavorful treats arrive on shelves at a time when cheese is the fastest growing subcategory in the salty snack aisle and puffed cheese snacks are experiencing a +20 percent increase within the natural food channel.

SRPs are $3.99 for the 5.25-5.5 oz bag; $1.89 for the 2.25-oz. bags (all three flavors); and $5.49 for the 6-ct. multi-pack (0.75-oz. bags of Mac & Cheese Puffs).

Organic Valley dairy comes from small farms that raise healthy cows the way nature intended. In addition to being made with real cheese from Organic Valley’s pasture-raised cows, Good Health Organic Baked Cheese Puffs and Baked Cheese Fries are gluten-free and carry the trusted USDA Organic label. Organic foods are enjoying a surge in popularity as more people than ever seek products for their families which not only taste great and have more nutrients but also are better for the environment and grown without toxic synthetic pesticides and herbicides.

“We’re thrilled to bring these delicious, high quality snacks to consumers with a renowned partner like Organic Valley,” said Bill Blubaugh, SVP marketing, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. “By launching Baked Cheese Puffs and Baked Cheese Fries, Good Health Organic is off to a great start. We look forward to Good Health Organic delivering tasty snacks to families!”

Since 1994, Good Health’s mission has been to provide tasty, innovative snacks that people crave by creating crispy, crunchy choices for every occasion. They offer snacks like category-creating Veggie Chips, air-popped Half Naked Popcorn and potato chips cooked in olive oil and avocado oil. As a trailblazer in “better-for-you” snacking, Good Health is passionate about making life—and good snacks—even better.

Good Health Organic can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available on-line at: Utz Snacks On-Line. Can’t find them in your local store? Click here to tell our friends at WeStock, the crowd-stocking application that works with your favorite retailers.

Join the conversation about Good Health Organics on Facebook @Goodhealthsnacks.