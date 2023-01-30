Krispy Kreme’s all-new heart-shaped doughnuts are full of real Hershey’s chocolate. Beginning January 30 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s new Valentine’s Day Dozen feature Hershey’s milk chocolate and Kisses, strawberry and caramel syrup:

Hershey’s I Pick You: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Kreme and dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, decorated with a buttercreme and icing rose.

Hershey’s Double Chocolate Kiss: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Hershey’s milk chocolate filling, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, and covered in Hershey’s mini milk chocolate Kisses.

Hershey’s Strawberry Dream: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Hershey’s strawberry-flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and covered in white chocolate chips and a heart sprinkle blend.

Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s caramel icing and covered in Hershey’s chocolate icing drizzles, semi-sweet chips, and a heart sprinkle blend.

Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day Dozen comes in a custom red and pink “Choc-Full-of-Love” box with a heart-shaped cutout showcasing the sweet chocolate treats inside. Krispy Kreme’s Valentine’s Day Dozen is available for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

“This Valentine’s Day there’s no sweeter way to show you care than with a box of heart-shaped Krispy Kreme doughnuts made with real HERSHEY’S chocolate,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.