TOMRA Food continues to strengthen its commitment to support and deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers across the U.S. and Canada by appointing Sean Slevin as regional sales director of TOMRA Processed Food in North America. This follows the appointment in 2021 of Michael Ehr as regional sales manager of TOMRA Processed Food for North America, which is TOMRA's biggest single market.

Slevin is a 17-year veteran of TOMRA Food and the food sector, having held roles across Europe and Asia. His most recent position was regional sales director, Asia-Pacific, TOMRA Processed Food, where he established the regional team and substantially grew the business. TOMRA Food became a leader and partner of choice with Japanese, South Asian and Indian leading customers. Slevin now brings his experience to the North American market, building on his engineering and business skills with the connection from his farming background.

Asked to comment, Slevin said: "I am very proud of my farming roots, which help give me a deep understanding of the challenges faced by our customers, which include climate-related variabilities, inputs, labor, pricing, and more connected, demanding consumers. I see myself as a problem solver – that's at the heart of everything TOMRA does and what I enjoy. We strive to listen to and understand the customer's pains and opportunities before jumping in with an answer so that together we can create successful long-term solutions that bring value, confidence, and trust to the partnership.”

Ken Moynihan, CEO of TOMRA Processed Food, commented: “TOMRA Food has created regional hubs and is strengthening its teams to get closer to customers and to be faster and more proactive in the support we provide. In addition to expanding our North American service team, we have created new central technical support roles, a specialized steam peeling team, a more localized service team, and a new customer relationship function. Sean's great experience and customer focus will help TOMRA increase its already-fantastic customer base in North America and help our customers generate maximum value from their TOMRA solutions."