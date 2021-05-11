TOMRA Food has announced the appointment of David del Castillo as Latin America regional sales director for TOMRA Processed Food.

He is joining the team to take on a newly created role as a result of the split of the AMERICAS region into two new separate regions: North America (NAM) and Latin America (LATAM). He will be based at the new regional headquarters inaugurated in Santiago, Chile, in 2020.

Thomas Molnar, VP and head of global sales TOMRA Processed Food at TOMRA Food, states: "We are very pleased that David has joined our team. He has extensive experience and brings a new vision that is essential in these difficult times. His track record in the food industry linked to technology is very interesting and a perfect fit for the path we have taken at TOMRA Food."

David del Castillo brings more than 13 years of experience in sales roles in the food industry, always closely tied to the food and technology sector, and has managed multidisciplinary teams for most of his professional life. He has studied Veterinary Medicine and was one of the first graduates in Food Science and Technology in Spain.

"I firmly believe that advanced technology and the food industry will go hand in hand in the future," says David del Castillo. "A clear example of this is what TOMRA Food has been doing all these years globally. I am very excited with this opportunity to develop the excellent team we have and achieve the ambitious goals that we set for the next few years."

In his new role, David del Castillo will be tasked with expanding the TOMRA Processed Food organization to support its business growth in the region. He is planning to strengthen the team with new hires in sales, technical support, and services to support customers with the best technology and the best team. In the medium term, he plans to launch new technologies to enter new markets and grow in countries that offer significant potential for TOMRA.

"Chile, Argentina and Brazil are the main markets in Latin America. We also want to grow in other emerging markets such as Peru and Colombia. In addition, this year, we are including Mexico in our region. We see great potential in this market for vegetables and many more products exported to the United States," he concludes.