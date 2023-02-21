NuttZo, a mixed nut and seed butter brand, has officially unveiled its Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars, the latest addition to the brand's family of better-for-you nut and seed butter products. The refrigerated bars allow customers to enjoy NuttZo's blend of nutritious nut and seed butter on-the-go. Available in two flavors, Almond Butter Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chocolate, the bars contain 7-8 grams of protein, four grams of sugar, and no artificial preservatives.

As always, NuttZo has maintained their commitment to clean, simple ingredients. Both bars are packed with a blend of nuts and seeds filled with healthy fats, omega-3s, and amino acids:

Almond Butter Chocolate : Featuring NuttZo's Power Fuel blend of seven nuts and seeds (cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, hazelnuts, and pumpkin seeds).

: Featuring NuttZo's Power Fuel blend of seven nuts and seeds (cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, hazelnuts, and pumpkin seeds). Peanut Butter Chocolate: Featuring NuttZo's Peanut Pro blend of six nuts and seeds (peanuts, cashews, almonds, flax seeds, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, and sunflower seeds).

Customers can find NuttZo's new Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars in the refrigerated section of grocery stores; however, they can be stored and enjoyed unrefrigerated for up to two weeks, making them the ideal snack for on-the-go activities. Like all NuttZo products, a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Project Left Behind, NuttZo's sister non-profit benefitting orphaned and underprivileged children worldwide.

"At NuttZo, we're always hoping to cater to our customers' needs – one of which is fueling up on the go, and getting protein in their snacks," said Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, founder and CEO of NuttZo. "Our super tasty and versatile Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars capture our beloved original flavors and pack them up for the ideal desk snack. It's also the perfect bar to throw in a backpack for a quick hike or workout."

Almond Butter Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars are sold in-stores in 12-bar boxes with an MSRP of $2.59-$2.79. They are also available online via Amazon and at NuttZo.com.