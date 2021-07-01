Company: General Mills

Website: https://allingoodmeasure.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:

Product Snapshot: Good Measure, General Mills' newest brand, has launched at allingoodmeasure.com and in Hy-Vee stores in Minnesota.

With two products—creamy nut butter bars and crunchy almond crisps—Good Measure is aimed at an underserved group of consumers that cares about the nutritional quality of food and how it interacts with their blood sugar, including people with diabetes and prediabetes.

“Nearly one in six adults in the U.S. have already been diagnosed with prediabetes or diabetes. And the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates one in two adults actually have prediabetes or diabetes but most don’t know it yet,” says Jonathan Scearcy, co-founder of Good Measure. “95 percent are not happy with current offerings, in particular, snacks, so we have the potential to positively impact the lives of millions of people out there who are struggling to find good food options.”

Good Measure started when the brand team met a mom, who needed to weigh nearly all her daughter’s food and then look in a book to understand how it would affect her daughter Mia’s blood sugar.

That conversation was the spark to find something that could help Mia’s mom, and so many other people.

“We needed to seek out nutrient-rich ingredients that would have little impact on blood sugar and combine them in a unique way where it would still be delicious,” says Backer. “Because the problem is, oftentimes there are lower-carb, lower-sugar solutions on the marketplace that look like they may be a great solution, but they aren’t. But we also didn’t want there to be a taste trade off. We wanted people to still have a positive relationship with food. And still we wanted food to bring them joy.”

“That’s why we started to create snacks that were held together by ingredients that wouldn’t spike blood sugar and also taste great,” Nack adds. “This new take on food has led us to file for patents on both of our product lines and is the first time I have ever worked on a problem that I could see the massive impact it was having on the consumers we were helping.”