Farm Rich has added three cheesy snacks to its snack lineup: the brand’s first Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Sticks, Toasted Ravioli, and Pizza Crunchers. The new products are available now in the freezer sections of grocery stores nationwide, including Walmart and Kroger.

The new products include:

Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Sticks ($7.99 SRP). In 1982, Farm Rich was the first company to introduce frozen Mozzarella Sticks at grocery. For 2023, the frozen snacks brand rolls out its first Plant-Based Mozzarella Style Sticks, an indulgent cheese alternative snack even the lactose intolerant can enjoy. The product is made with melty, plant-based cheese in a crisp, golden breading and comes with a side of marinara sauce. Each serving has 4g of protein and 5% fiber.

“These new plant-based cheese sticks from Farm Rich are a game changer,” says Mia Syn, MS, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert. “A plant-forward approach to our diets has a proven track record for bettering our overall health, and these new ‘cheesy’ snacks are a great substitute for those who love breaded cheese sticks but need more plant-based options.”

Pizza Crunchers ($7.99 SRP). New Farm Rich Pizza Crunchers pack all the flavor of a classic cheese pizza into one bite. Made with 100% real mozzarella cheese, a layer of marinara sauce, and wrapped in a crispy breading, Pizza Crunchers deliver a pizzeria-style snack in a handheld item and come in an 18-oz. carton. The snack also includes 12g of protein per serving.

Toasted Ravioli ($7.99 SRP). Raviolis are stuffed with a four-cheese blend that includes real ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and asiago. The pillows are covered in a toasted Italian coating and served alongside a marinara dipping sauce to create a mouthful of creamy cheese, crunchy breadcrumbs, and tangy sauce. Each serving of ravioli has 6g of protein and comes in a 16-oz. carton with 4-oz marinara side.

“For over 40 years, Farm Rich has been making some of America’s favorite frozen snacks and appetizers,” says Meghan Ozamiz, Farm Rich director of marketing. “The brand started with Mozzarella Sticks, and these newest products show our continued commitment to offering a variety of tasty snacks while keeping up with the evolving needs of our consumers.”