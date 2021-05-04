Company: Farm Rich

Website: farmrich.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Cravings will be satisfied with new Farm Rich Cheesy Potato Tots inspired by the live action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. With shapes honoring fan-favorite character, Grogu, Star Wars fans and kids will enjoy this cheesy snack, full of real cheddar cheese, potatoes and whole grain rich coating in every bite. Cheesy Potato Tots are priced around $5.99 for each 15oz. carton.

New from Farm Rich, Disney’s Frozen 2 Mac & Cheese Bites are shaped like Elsa’s Snowflake and an Enchanted Forest Leaf and are sure to bring a little adventure to our plates. This new snack is made with 100% real cheddar cheese and macaroni pasta, covered in a whole grain rich coating. Mac & Cheese Bites are priced around $5.99 for a 15oz. carton.

Ciera Womack, Farm Rich director of marketing, says both products are innovations for the national frozen snacks and appetizers brand.

“Star Wars is a story for the generations, and we’ve reimagined snacking with the new Cheesy Potato Tots shaped in Grogu’s image, inspired by the popularity of The Mandalorian. And for those who crave a different sort of adventure, we’ve expanded our great partnership with Disney to also launch a Frozen 2 Mac & Cheese Bite, which is every bit as delicious as it is fun.”

Both products are available starting this May in the freezer section at Walmart and online.

This marks the third collaboration between Disney and Farm Rich following the launches of Mickey Mouse & Friends Mozzarella Shapes and Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” Mozzarella Shapes featuring beloved characters from each franchise.

For more information, visit FarmRich.com.