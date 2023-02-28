This spring, Maud Borup Inc. will be launching Grilling Desserts, in Cake Smores and Cookie Smores flavors, as well as a Make Your Own Mini Smores Kit. The new products will be available on April 1.

The Cake Smores Grillable Dessert includes shortbread cookies, white chocolate, marshmallow crème, marshmallows, birthday cake bites, pink drizzle, and rainbow sprinkles. The Cookie Smores Grillable Dessert includes chocolate chip cookies, dark chocolate, marshmallow crème, marshmallows, and semi-sweet chocolate chunks.

Both Grillable Desserts can be ready in six minutes, either warmed in the oven or on the grill.

The Make Your Own Mini Smores Kit includes mini graham squares, marshmallows, chocolate chunks, a tea light, and four roasting sticks. Consumers can roast marshmallows over the tea light using roasting sticks to build their own mini smores. The kit makes 24 mini smores.

Fresh Market, HyVee, IT'SUGAR, SE Grocers, and Target will carry the new products.

Maud Borup makes all of its products in the U.S., and it is a woman-owned, veteran-owned, and B-Corp Certified Company.

For more info, visit maudborup.com or contact Karen Edwards at karen@maudborup.com or (866) 678-6283, extension 707.