This March, just in time for Expo West, Dewey’s Bakery is formally introducing its thin and crispy, Key Lime Cookies nationally.

Key Lime is the seventh variety to join existing ﬂavors in Dewey's portfolio including Meyer Lemon, Triple Ginger, Brownie Crisp, Toasted Coconut, Salted Caramel, and Peanut Butter. Crafted from real-ingredients at its hometown bakery in Winston-Salem, NC, Dewey’s new Key Lime Cookies are made with cold-pressed Key Lime oil and a dash of pure cane sugar.

Each cookie is made without artiﬁcial ingredients, preservatives, or synthetic colors. Each thin cookie only has 15-16 calories per cookie, and each 9-oz. box includes 72 cookies. The suggested retail price is $6.49 per box.