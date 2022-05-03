Company: Dewey's Bakery

Website: www.deweys.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49-$4.49

Product Snapshot: This spring, Dewey’s Bakery is proud to introduce its thin Peanut Butter Cookies nationally.

Peanut Butter is the sixth variety to join existing ﬂavors in Dewey's portfolio including Triple Ginger, Meyer Lemon, Brownie Crisp, Toasted Coconut, and Salted Caramel.

Crafted from real-ingredients at their hometown bakery in Winston-Salem, NC, Dewey’s new Peanut Butter cookies are made using rich, creamy peanut butter, bits of fresh-roasted peanuts, and a sprinkling of salt. Each cookie is made without artiﬁcial ingredients, preservatives, or synthetic colors.

Each Peanut Butter Cookie contains only 15-16 calories per cookie, and they are available in 8.5-oz. boxes and 3.25-oz. pouches of minis. An 8.5-oz. box retails for $4.49, and a 3.25-oz. pouch of minis retails for $3.49.