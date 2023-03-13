Kellogg Company has announced that Ethisphere, a company specializing in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has included the company on its 2023 list of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

Kellogg has been recognized 15 times since Ethisphere began the rankings in 2007. The company is one of only seven honorees in the Food, Beverage, and Agriculture category. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"At Kellogg, we work diligently to fulfill our purpose of creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands," says Kellogg Company Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane. "Ensuring that we are a company that operates with both transparency and integrity is not just a value, but integral to who we are here at Kellogg Company. We are proud to celebrate 15 years among the World's Most Ethical Companies."

"We're honored that Ethisphere has once again named Kellogg Company among the World's Most Ethical Companies," says Gary Pilnick, vice chairman. "Our company has a legacy of doing what's right, and as we grow, our commitment to integrity and progress won't waiver."

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Kellogg Company for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

The full 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies list can be found at worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

