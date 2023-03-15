Just in time for March Madness, Pringles is turning the attention from hoops to facial hair, celebrating a full court of sensational 'staches with the new, limited-edition "Pringles March Mustache Collection."

As a flavorful ode to superstar 'staches, the limited-edition can collection features college basketball stars with some of the greatest fuzzed faces in the game including Gonzaga's Drew Timme, UVA's Ben Vander Plas, Duke's Dariq Whitehead, and of course, Pringles mascot Mr. P. himself. The collection honors each player's unique and elite 'staches including The Pringle, the horseshoe, the pencil, and the caterpillar, and features our iconic fan favorite flavors including Pringles Original, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ, and Sour Cream and Onion.

"My mustache has always been part of my identity and it's amazing to see the facial fuzz trend catch the attention of one of the most beloved 'stache'd sporting brands, Pringles," said Drew Timme, Gonzaga University forward. "I'm pumped to be featured on these new cans with some of my favorite 'stache'd opponents—game on, fellas."

Calling all 'stache-sisters and 'stache-misters! Pringles is furthering the facial-hair love by encouraging fans to show their 'stache for a chance to win a stash—of the Pringles March Mustache Collection that is. Starting at 8:00 a.m. EST on March 15 running through 8:00 a.m. EST on April 4, fans can enter for a chance to win the Pringles March Mustache Collection by showing off their tourney-inspired 'stache (whether it's naturally grown or faux fuzz) on Instagram using #PringlesMarchMustacheEntry. The fan-stache-tic possibilities are endless—whether you draw it, glue it, fake tattoo it, show off your makeup skills, rock 'stache-shades, or grow it yourself, we want to see your best mustache-inspired look!*

"Pringles has a deep bench of ingenious flavors and 'staches of all flavors are having a moment on college basketball courts," said Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles U.S. marketing lead. "We're thrilled to celebrate the sensational players whose unique 'stache flavor have captured the hearts of fans everywhere and give fans nationwide a chance to join in the 'stache fun."

Consumers can take on the tournament with their favorite snack and one-of-a-kind 'stache and share their look on Instagram. For more information, follow Pringles on Instagram @pringles, keep an eye on Drew Timme, Ben Vander Plas, and Dariq Whitehead's Instagram channels and visit Pringles.com/MarchMustacheCollection for official rules (no purchase necessary).

Kellogg’s is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.