Company: Kellogg Co.

Website: kelloggs.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.60

Product Snapshot: Pringles is continuing its partnership with Adult Swim's award-winning series, Rick and Morty, with an expanded collection of limited-edition flavors inspired by the hit show. In addition to the coveted Pickle Rick crisps, the two newest flavors, Honey Mustard Morty and Look at Me! I'm Cheddar & Sour Cream, are rooted in the show's cosmic absurdity captured by the quirky cast of characters.

After two years of budding popularity, the Flavor Stacking craze pushes fans to find new, creative ways to enjoy their favorite Pringles crisps, unlocking endless dimensions of flavor. To add a little Rick and Morty flair to any stack, all fans need to do is combine with their favorite Pringles flavor, stack them and take a bite. And if you're bold enough, pair all three flavors for the ultimate Rick and Morty sandwich stack.

Pickle Rick – Paying homage to the classic episode "Pickle Rick"—in which the eccentric scientist Rick Sanchez turns himself into a pickle to avoid family therapy—Pringles is re-launching their special edition, collectable Pickle Rick flavor previously released in February.

Honey Mustard Morty – The sweet flavor profile perfectly embodies Morty Smith's well-mannered and blissfully ignorant nature, while the slight hint of tanginess reflects the risky adventures he's unwillingly roped into by his Grandpa Rick.

Look at Me! I'm Cheddar & Sour Cream – Mr. Meeseeks tall, powder-blue figure is naturally emulated in this narrow can of Pringles crisps. Since existence is pain for a Meeseeks, you better eat these crisps fast—which should be no problem given how delicious these flavors are.

"After launching the Pickle Rick crisps for the 2020 Big Game, the response from both fanbases was literally out of this world," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "The Pringles brand prides itself on pushing fans to find new, creative ways to unlock endless dimensions of flavor. Paired with the standout hit, Pringles Pickle Rick crisps, these snackable, stackable crunchy treats are an absolute must-have for fans."

"Through our partnership with Pringles, both brands have had the unique opportunity to bring engaging content to Rick and Morty fans," said Jill King, senior vice president, marketing and partnerships, Adult Swim. "With the expansion of our partnership, we're giving two other key characters their moment to shine in Pringles form."

The limited-edition Pringles Pickle Rick, Honey Mustard Morty and Look at Me! I'm Cheddar & Sour Cream crisps will be available at Walmart and on Walmart.com starting in September, while supplies last. For more information follow @Pringles on Instagram, Twitter and check out Facebook.com/Pringles.