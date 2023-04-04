Ruffles and Fast X, the new chapter and tenth film in Universal Pictures' blockbuster Fast & Furious Saga, are partnering to celebrate individual style and innovative flavor.

Special-edition Ruffles potato chip bags featuring street racing vehicles from Fast X will give fans the chance to win weekly with Fandango Movie Tickets and film merchandise, while one lucky winner will receive a grand prize of a 2023 Dodge Charger R/T. Fast X arrives in theaters on May 19.

Amongst the special-edition bags is Ruffles Honey Habanero, a new flavor with a blend of sweet and a kick of heat, available for a limited-time only.

As a brand famous for the distinctive ridges on its chips, Ruffles is on a mission to inspire fans to unapologetically own what makes them unique—their "ridges." The embodiment of these ridges in The Fast Saga are the characters' wheels, as each vehicle is carefully chosen and customized to reflect the driver's uniqueness and renowned personality.

"Ruffles is all about having confidence in your personal ridges—everything that makes you who you are," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "The Fast Saga has long symbolized that same pride in individuality, so we knew Ruffles snackers would be excited to experience Fast X with us beyond the big screen."

The Fast X rides are on specially marked bags of Ruffles potato chips, most notably on Ruffles Honey Habanero, a new flavor that is a blend of sweet and a kick of heat, as well as Ruffles Original, Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, Ruffles Jalapeno Ranch, Ruffles Flamin' Hot, Ruffles Sour Cream & Onion, and Ruffles Lime & Jalapeno. Ruffles fans can win weekly prize packs by purchasing a specially marked Fast X Ruffles chip bag, finding the Combined Code, and registering at rufflesfastx.com by June 24.

