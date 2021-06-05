Company: Mondelēz International

Website: www.mondelezinternational.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:

Product Snapshot: To celebrate the return of Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent,” Chips Ahoy! is introducing fans to a limited time-only Golden Candy Chip Chips Ahoy! pack nationwide featuring golden candy chips and chocolate chips, inspired by the iconic Golden Buzzer on "America's Got Talent."

On shelves now, shoppers can find the limited-edition Chip’s Got Talent Chips Ahoy! packs in stores nationwide for the chance to unlock prizes. Fans will even get access to a one-of-a-kind Augmented Reality (AR) talent show featuring classic Chips Ahoy mascots and characters including Chip, Chewy, Chunky and Goldie—where they’ll showcase their unique talents from singing to dancing and more.

Fans can also enter the Chip’s Got Talent Sweepstakes for the chance win the grand prize—a year’s supply of Chips Ahoy! cookies and VIP tickets to the “America’s Got Talent” finale. There will also be chances to win daily prizes. Visit ChipsGotTalent.com to learn more.