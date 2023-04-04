In a first-of-its-kind mash-up, Jack Link's and Frito-Lay are combining Jack Link's meat snacks and Frito-Lay's flavors to offer snackers the new Jack Link's Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili-flavored and Flamin' Hot-flavored Original beef jerky and meat sticks.

"It takes legendary brands like Jack Link's and Frito-Lay to create innovative offerings that truly level up the snacking experience," said Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "We know our snack fans are loyal to the iconic flavors we've created across our Frito-Lay brands, so this is the perfect opportunity to bring bold flavors in a new form. I can't wait for jerky and meat stick lovers to experience these new products that will take their taste buds to the next dimension of snacking."

"Jack Link's has always been about pushing boundaries and bringing bold experiences to our fans through our high-quality meat snacks," said Stephanie Leibke, vice president of marketing for the Jack Link's brand. "Through this legendary collaboration with Frito-Lay, we can take consumers on the next epic snacking adventure we know they are hungry for."

#FlavorRevealContest on TikTok

While gender reveals are a popular cultural trend for expanding families, it's often just an experience for expecting parents. Through the epic collaboration between Jack Link's and Frito-Lay, snackers don't need to wait for something epic—they can do it right now, with a meaty twist!

Between now and April 28, snackers are encouraged to try the new flavor mashups and share "what they're having" with the #FlavorRevealContest on TikTok.

The winning #FlavorRevealContest video will be awarded The Ultimate Snack Registry featuring a custom branded gaming system, snowboard and helmet, lounging swag, a branded gaming chair and $10,000 in cash.

Jack Link's Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili-flavored and Flamin' Hot-flavored Original beef jerky and meat sticks are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide. To learn more about this collaboration and the flavors, visit jacklinksfritolay.com, and be sure to follow the brands on social media at @jacklinksjerky, @flaminhot, and @doritos.

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.