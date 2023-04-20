Sutherland Packaging, a producer of corrugated point-of-purchase (POP) displays and retail packaging, has expanded its digital print capabilities with the world’s second HP Pagewide C550 Digital Press. Sutherland Packaging is among the first U.S. suppliers to add the newest generation of HP’s single-pass digital press, which features offset-quality printing in more than 16,000 colors at speeds comparable to conventional presses.

Sutherland’s investment reportedly allows customers marketing flexibility to engage customers with brand messaging that can change seasonally, regionally, per SKU, or with targeted variable data. A change in messaging only requires a small artwork setup fee, and no replacing of costly print plates.

Print quality is enhanced with the HP C550’s “litho replacement” registration and ultra-fine detail down to 4pt font, made possible by an impressive one million printing nozzles per pass. According to the packaging company, production costs are maintained thanks to negligible make-ready times and speeds averaging 2400 sheets per hour. Sutherland customers now also have access to these benefits on super-thin, F flute board.

Additional reported customer benefits include:

Speed to market. The new press further expands Sutherland Packaging’s ability to handle on-demand printing, last-minute changes, and flexible print runs, expediting production time for everything from one-off prototypes to large-scale rollouts. Sutherland Packaging is able to print and ship orders in as little as 14 days.

Color quality. The HP Pagewide C550 Digital Press combines the conveniences of digital printing with the precision of conventional offset operations. Its ability to produce over 16,000 colors means a brand’s unique color profile can be matched and replicated.

Geographic coverage. Sutherland Packaging’s HP partnership provides access to cover digital needs throughout the company’s East Coast service base, from Canada to the Carolinas.

Recession protection. Through the ability to efficiently and cost-effectively reach new customers and allow them to experiment with unexplored markets, the new press offers Sutherland Packaging customers increased flexibility to expand sales even in sub-optimal economic conditions.

“As one of the first suppliers to incorporate this sophisticated digital printing press into our day-to-day operations, Sutherland can offer our customers next-level speed, color-matching and flexibility,” says Tom Sutherland, president of Sutherland Packaging. “The press further enhances our digital services portfolio and exemplifies our commitment to infrastructure investments offering the latest technologies—to the benefit of our diverse set of customers.”