Chipoys, the authentic rolled tortilla chips that are made with premium ingredients, is set to expand its retail distribution in the coming months. First launched last year in convenience stores across the U.S. and Europe, Chipoys is now setting its sights on continued nationwide expansion as it grows in popularity and adds to its product offerings.

Made with the highest quality ingredients, Chipoys Rolled Tortilla Chips use a rolled shape for added crunch. The snack has 160 calories, two grams of protein, and one gram of sugar per serving, with no trans fat or cholesterol. In addition, the tortilla chips are coated with fiery tangy seasonings with added heat.

"Chipoys has been a passion project of ours for years, and I believe we have the potential to be a major player in the snack food industry, " said Erick Kozin, co-founder, Chipoys. "The team was able to call upon our years of CPG branding and sales experience, and after searching for the perfect formula, the Chipoys Fire Red Hot flavor was born. Since then, we've released several new flavors and I'm confident that Chipoys can be a household name in the near future."

Currently, Chipoys has four options in its lineup of zestful and full-flavored chip choices—Original, Fire Red Hot, Chile Limon, and Spicy Ranch. The brand prides itself on its dedication to preserving traditional Mexican flavors, while constantly evolving to bring consumers new tastes in the form of a rolled chip.

For more information about Chipoys, including all of its flavors, visit its website at chipoys.com.