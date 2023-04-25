From crust cravings to topping tastes, DiGiorno’s two all-new lineups have pizza fans covered through thick and thin.

DiGiorno's new Loaded Ultra-Thin has a crunchy crust and edge-to-edge toppings for the “extra everything” enthusiasts and new DiGiorno Detroit Style features the Michigan-famous fluffy dough and cheese-covered thick crust.

In the debate of thick vs. thin, DiGiorno says, “why not both?” You can now get a veggie-packed bite atop a barely-there crust or a pillowy mouthful of pepperoni.

DiGiorno’s latest pizza varieties will start showing up at retailers nationwide this spring/summer.

“Consumers are asking for bold flavors and more toppings on their pizza than ever before,” said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager, DiGiorno. “As we continue to innovate with our category-leading crust, we’re also focused on delivering flavor-forward new varieties to satisfy people’s tastes.

The new pizzas include:

DiGiorno Loaded Ultra-Thin Pizza; MSRP of $8.12 (prices may vary by store). Crafted specially for topping-obsessed pizza lovers, DiGiorno Loaded Ultra-Thin Pizza is all about the generously spread ingredients: Loaded Ultra-Thin Carnivore , piled high with pepperoni, sausage, beef and ham, plus a bold herb seasoning. Veggie Lovers , stacked with colorful peppers, onions, spinach and garlic galore, complete with a garlic and herb seasoning.

MSRP of $8.12 (prices may vary by store). Crafted specially for topping-obsessed pizza lovers, DiGiorno Loaded Ultra-Thin Pizza is all about the generously spread ingredients: DiGiorno Detroit Style Pizza; MSRP of $9.30 (prices may vary by store). Inspired by passionate fans of Michigan’s signature pie, DiGiorno Detroit Style Pizza delivers a thick, chewy crust. Flavors include: Double Pepperoni , stacked high with two kinds of pepperoni, both sliced and diced Three Meat , loaded with real mozzarella cheese, sausage, pepperoni and beef. Four Cheese , made with DiGiorno's signature sauce and topped with mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, and romano cheeses.

MSRP of $9.30 (prices may vary by store). Inspired by passionate fans of Michigan’s signature pie, DiGiorno Detroit Style Pizza delivers a thick, chewy crust. Flavors include:

Nestlé S.A. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.