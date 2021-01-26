Company: Pizza Hut

Website: www.pizzahut.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $10.99

Product Snapshot: Pizza Hut, the iconic restaurant known for innovating and launching some of America's favorite pizzas, like Original Stuffed Crust and Original Pan, is announcing its biggest launch of the year: the all-new Detroit-style pizza, now available nationwide.

Born out of the growing popularity of this pizza style across the country and requests from customers, Pizza Hut spent over a year developing and perfecting its Detroit-Style pizza, trying more than 500 iterations and testing several of those in the Midwest, where this distinct style was born.

Pizza Hut today introduces new handcrafted Detroit-Style pizza nationwide, its unique twist on the hottest trend in pizza. Available in four recipes, each Detroit-Style pizza is rectangular in shape, features cheese all the way to the edge, is loaded with toppings and finished off with a vine-ripened tomato sauce on top. The Double Pepperoni in particular is a work of pizza art boasting 80 pepperoni including, 48 slides of Crispy Cupped Pepperoni which provides a crunchy texture and zesty flavor

True to the traditional Detroit style, each pizza is rectangular-shaped, features cheese all the way to the edges to create that crispy, thick, caramelized crust, is loaded with toppings and finished off with a vine-ripened tomato sauce on top to keep the crust light and airy. To make this new menu item truly unique, Pizza Hut incorporated its own take on a few elements—such as the new, vine-ripened tomato sauce that's only available on Detroit-Style—which it tested eight different versions of before finding the perfect taste.

There are four new Detroit-Style recipes to choose from – each loaded up with toppings and cheese that can only be supported by that thick, rectangular signature Detroit-Style crust. The Detroit Double Pepperoni in particular is a work of pizza art. It's topped with 32 slices of regular pepperoni and another 48 slices of Crispy Cupped Pepperoni, which crisp up in the oven and provide a crunchy texture and zesty flavor. That's a whopping 80 slices of pepperoni on one pizza. The additional handcrafted Detroit-Style recipes include:

Double Cheesy: Layered with two kinds of cheese, including aged Parmesan

Meaty Deluxe: Loaded with bacon, Italian sausage and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni

Supremo: Topped with Italian sausage, red onions and green bell peppers

"Countless hours were spent testing and perfecting every detail here to create our take on Detroit-Style pizza," said David Graves, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "The caramelized cheese crust and the sauce on top take the taste of this pizza to the next level."

All four Pizza Hut Detroit-Style recipes are available now at locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup starting at $10.99. Pricing varies by location.