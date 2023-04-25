ONE Brands is bringing the nostalgia with its newest limited-edition product, ONE Peanut Butter & Jelly, a high-protein bar that packs all the flavor of the classic lunchbox favorite. The bars are available now at Target and specialty retailers like Vitamin Shoppe and GNC, and also coming soon to Amazon and Walmart.

ONE Limited Edition Peanut Butter & Jelly flavored bars are packed with 20 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar, and the familiar taste of peanut butter and strawberry jelly flavors. The summer treat is available now through the end of August.

"With this new limited edition ONE bar flavor, we are hoping to transport consumers back to the summer of their youth, enjoying a classic PB&J at camp, on the road, or during those long summer days off of school," said Michael Reese, head of marketing for ONE Brands. "Our innovative flavor team has hit it out of the park, yet again, with this newest delicious flavor that we are confident customers will love."

ONE Peanut Butter & Jelly flavored protein bars are available nationwide and are sold individually, in 4-count boxes and in 12-count trays. For more information on ONE Brands, visit one1brands.com.