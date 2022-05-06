Company: ONE Brands

Website: one1brands.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$2.99

Product Snapshot: Smooth chocolate ice cream mixed with chopped almonds and soft, fluffy marshmallows; this classic combination of sweet and savory is what has made Rocky Road a top-10 ice cream flavor for decades and it's easy to taste why. With summer just around the corner, ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE, ONE PLANT, and ONE MINIS bars, is launching its ice cream-inspired Rocky Road flavored protein bar available for a limited time on the ONE Brands website and Amazon, as well as in-store at The Vitamin Shoppe, Circle K and more.

ONE's Limited Edition Rocky Road flavored bars pack 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar into the familiar taste that features a chocolatey center filled with almonds and marshmallow flavored bits, surrounded by an icing-like coating. With current bar flavors like Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Fruity Cereal; adding Rocky Road to the mix rounds out a portfolio of products that preserves the taste of treats but removes all the excess sugar, and is gluten-free.

"Summer and ice cream go hand in hand, and ONE is making it easy to enjoy the delicious flavor of Rocky Road in a convenient bar that includes 20 grams of protein and only 1 gram of sugar," said Eric Clawson, ONE general manager. "ONE Brands is known for flavor innovation, and our proprietary blends not only capture the best flavors from Cinnamon Roll to Chocolate Brownie, but our soft, not chalky, bar texture is the reason to believe you can really have your sweets and protein too."

Perfect for summer road trips, gym sessions, soccer fields, or as an any-time treat, ONE's limited edition Rocky Road flavored bar is the most portable way to enjoy this summertime staple. ONE Bars are available nationwide and are sold individually and in variety packs.