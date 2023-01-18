ONE Brands is launching its newest line of protein bars, ONE Coffee Shop. Balanced caffeinated products are increasing in popularity with consumers searching for energizing and filling snacks that provide a boost of energy without the crash.

ONE Coffee Shop bars are packed with 65mg of caffeine, 20 grams of protein, and 1 gram of sugar in each flavor: Vanilla Latte and Caramel Macchiato. The bars have the same amount of caffeine as a serving of espresso.

"This new line of protein bars is made with our energy seeking coffee lovers top of mind," said Eric Clawson, ONE Brands general manager. "Our innovative creative team took the two most popular coffee flavors, vanilla, and caramel, to produce brand-new coffee masterpieces."

ONE Coffee Shop bars are available at select retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Circle K, 7-Eleven, Vitamin Shoppe, and GNC. ONE Coffee Shop bars will be sold individually, in 4-ct. boxes, and in 12-count trays. For more information on ONE Brands, visit one1brands.com.