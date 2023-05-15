Clebby's has introduced a brand-new line of premium cannabis-oil infused baking mixes, including triple chocolate brownies, lemon pound cake, and chocolate chip cookies, coming soon.

Consumers can mix, bake, and enjoy Clebby's fudgy brownies, which have a suggested retail price of $29.99.

Clebby’s takes the guesswork out of making brownies—other cannabis brownies are known for less-than-optimal taste and texture issues, as well as concerns over potency control. Clebby’s provides simple instructions for easy prep—at a potency consumers can design—so they can enjoy warm, irresistible brownies in minutes.

The brand's test kitchen carefully designed a unique cannabis oil and brownie mix combination for Clebby’s that highlights only the chocolate-y ingredients. The brownie mix is available in 125mg and 250mg packages in dispensaries throughout Massachusetts.