Swerve carb-conscious, better-for-you Brownie Mix

Company: Swerve

Website: https://swervesweet.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: Swerve, the makers of The Ultimate Sugar Replacement and Swerve Sweets bake mixes, has announced the launch of a new grain-free, keto-friendly Brownie Mix. The mix is sweetened with Swerve, a natural, zero-calorie sugar replacement made with erythritol, prebiotic fibers and flavors from citrus, so each brownie has all the crave-worthy chocolatey goodness but no added sugar. With simple, carb-conscious ingredients like almond flour and organic coconut flour, each serving contains only five net carbohydrates, satisfying your sweet tooth without the spike in blood sugar.

"We are living in a time when people are focused on healthy living, but are also searching for ways to stay busy and calm at home" says Andress Blackwell, CEO and president of Swerve. "Baking is a joyous activity the whole family can participate in. Our mission is to let people have their favorite treats, and good health too! We are grateful to have the opportunity to add a little sweetness into the lives of our fans with the introduction of this new better-for-you Brownie Mix."

Swerve’s new Brownie Mix is non-GMO certified, sugar free, grain free, gluten free, keto-friendly and made with natural ingredients including blanched almond flour, Swerve (erythritol, prebiotic oligosaccharides, natural flavors), cocoa, organic coconut flour, tapioca starch, organic coconut flour, natural flavor sea salt, and baking soda. All Swerve products are available through Amazon, so people looking for a quick, easy, better-for-you brownie fix can have it delivered to their homes.