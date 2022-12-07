Cannabis lifestyle brand Old Pal has teamed up with Tilt and Big Petes to release a weed-infused brownie mix.

Baked at Home, the name of the brownie mix, includes simple, dry ingredients—sugar, salt, baking powder, and real cocoa–infused with 100mg of THC in powdered form. To prepare, simply add eggs and butter before baking at 350 degrees. The box produces 20 brownies, at roughly 5mg each.

The infused mix will be available in Massachusetts via TILT’s Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc., and in California it is produced by Big Pete’s and sent to retailers by Old Pal. In both states, it retails for approximately $25.00.

