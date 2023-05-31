BoMill AB has announced the appointment of Hansi Biedermann to the newly established role of business development manager. He started the position on May 12 and is part of the Operation Management Team.

In this position, Biedermann will drive BoMill’s activities strengthening existing business cases and identifying new applications for the recently launched grain sorting equipment, BoMill InSight.

Biedermann has a long experience and strong knowledge of the BoMill technology. He has been within the company since 2009 with various technical positions and has been a key member of the team developing BoMill InSight. Biedermann holds an MSc. in Engineering from Lund University (Sweden).

“This newly created position supports further our commercial ambitions. Hansi’s experience and knowledge will be great assets for this role. I wish him the best of success in this new assignment.” comments Andreas Jeppsson, CEO at BoMill.

“I am excited to take this new position and further contribute to the success of BoMill, in what is undoubtably the most exciting period in the company’s history,” stated Biedermann.

For additional information, visit bomill.com.