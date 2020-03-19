Krista Krish joins FSNS as business development manager

Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Krista Krish, PH. D., as business development manager – East. She joins the Company from Ceva Animal Health, one of the world’s largest poultry vaccine manufacturers where she was Bacteriology Research and Development Scientist. Prior to this, she was Director of Food Safety at United Egg Producers.

Krista brings to FSNS a wealth of experience in microbiology with numerous publications and teaching engagements as well as business development in the food industry. She has consistently driven customer satisfaction as well as enhanced performance and business operations in high-growth, proactive and food-based environments. Her roles will include representing FSNS as the lead for technical business development in the poultry and egg industries.

"We welcome Krista to FSNS and are delighted to appoint a candidate of her caliber as business development manager," said Jeff Carpenter, SVP of Strategic Alliances. "This position highlights the increasing level of interest we are seeing for our food testing services on the east coast as well as all over the U.S. We look forward to benefiting from Krista’s vast experience and contact network to capture this demand and expand our market presence."