MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC, the people-first, purpose-led fast casual pizza brand, announced the return of its limited-edition Pride Cake just in time for Pride Month.

Launching June 5 in all MOD locations across the U.S. and Canada, the vanilla cake features a cream filling and is covered in a vanilla frosting and topped with rainbow sprinkles. This year, MOD’s Pride Cake will support the It Gets Better Project, a global non-profit organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth. MOD will donate a portion of sales of each Pride Cake to the organization with a guaranteed donation of $50,000.

The It Gets Better Project reaches millions of young people each year through inspiring media programming, educational resources, international affiliates in 19 countries, and access to an arsenal of community-based service providers. In 2010, LGBTQ+ people and their allies all over the world uttered three words that would give rise to a global movement—"it gets better." A successful social media campaign was born, with more than 70,000 people sharing their stories to provide hope and encouragement to young LGBTQ+ people.

“With the return of our Pride Cake, we’re celebrating diversity, inclusivity and the power of community,” said Ally Svenson, MOD co-founder and protector of the purpose. “We are proud to support the It Gets Better Project, and our shared belief in the importance of storytelling, and how it can connect and inspire us all. We hope our sweet and tasty Pride Cake acts as a reminder that all people should be celebrated for being their authentic self.”

MOD Squads from around the country will be sharing their stories of what Pride means to them on MOD’s Instagram page throughout the month of June.

The Pride Cake (priced from $3.39-$3.89 in the U.S., varies by location and $4.67-$5.09 in Canada), is available June 5 through July 30, 2023, or while supplies last, at all 540+ MOD Pizza locations system-wide.