MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC has announced the return of its popular limited-edition the Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake. This latest seasonal cake is available now through November 30—or while supplies last—at all 520+ MOD locations system-wide.

The Pumpkin Spice Cake is a sweet pumpkin cake with a fluffy spiced cream filling and covered with a white chocolate coating.

The newest No Name Cake is available for dine-in, take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery. MOD Rewards members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on MOD seasonal items. Learn more about MOD Rewards at modpizza.com/rewards.