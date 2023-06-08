Better-for-you heirloom corn-snacking brand Pipcorn today announced that its latest innovation, Twists, plus products from its core lineup of snacks, have seen major distribution gains over the last quarter, making them even more widely available in a variety of new retail locations across the country.

Pipcorn now has more than 25,000 points of distribution, and is continuing to grow its breadth of product offerings with the addition of Twists availability at large retailers including Sprouts, Whole Foods, Wegmans, CVS, Thrive, Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and more. The snacking brand's Cheddar Cheese Balls are also available for a limited time only on American Airlines flights following their recent expansion into several Ralph's, and several Albertsons divisions, including United, Shaws, and Haggen.

"The launch of Twists was our latest foray into the sweet snack space, and it could not have been more well-received," said Pipcorn Co-Founder Jeff Martin. "The excitement among retailers and consumers has been overwhelmingly positive and we anticipate continued expansion throughout the year."

Heirloom corn has always been at the crux and not-so-secret ingredient of Pipcorn's success and in every product, from its mini popcorn and cheese balls to the new upcycled heirloom Twists, the launch of which marked the acquisition of its Upcycled Foods Association Certification earlier this year. Like all heirlooms—cherished items passed down from generation to generation— Pipcorn's heirloom seeds are grown sustainably and never genetically modified. In fact, since the heirloom corn is untainted by modern engineering and technology, the flavor and nutrients are preserved in Pipcorn's final product. Thanks to heirloom corn, Pipcorn is able to deliver fan-favorite lines of great-tasting snacks that you can feel good about eating, which is why no matter the snack, heirloom makes it better.

"With heirloom corn at the heart of all we do, Pipcorn gives consumers all the irresistible taste and crunch they expect from classic salty snacks, in a product they can feel good about eating," said CEO Joe DePetrillo. "All of our heirloom snacks have only 100% real, Non-GMO ingredients and have less fat and calories than traditional favorites."

For more information on Pipcorn and for store locations, visit pipsnacks.com.