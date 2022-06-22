Spudsy, the brand that upcycles imperfect sweet potatoes and turns them into plant-based snacks, announced the expanded retail distribution of its Sweet Potato Puffs and Fries. Its seven varieties can now be found in new locations across the U.S. including H-E-B, Albertsons-Safeway, Hy-Vee, Stater Bros., Hudson News, and nearly 3,000 CVS locations, for a total of more than 4,000 new points of distribution.

Spudsy is known for making the world’s first sweet potato puffs. Upcycled from imperfect potatoes, the brand saves approximately 150,000 ugly spuds with every truckload of finished product, with 1,500,000 saved to date. They’re the perfect snackable bites for pairing with a sandwich at lunch or eating straight from the bag on their own. Additional details include:

Sweet Potato Puffs – The brand’s original line of sweet and savory puffed snacks. Available in Vegan Cheesy Cheddar, Cinnamon Churro, and Vegan Sour Cream & Onion.

Sweet Potato Fries – Launched in 2021, Sweet Potato Fries are made with the brand’s signature sweet potato flour and a blend of wholesome ingredients. Available in Hot Fry, Vegan Ranch, Sea Salt Fry, and Cheese Fry.

“Our goal at Spudsy is to never compromise on taste, nutrition, or sustainability as we offer a crunchy, sweet or savory, better for your snack,” said founder Ashley Rogers. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring our sweet potato snacks to more consumers across the country and build on our mission to #SaveTheSpud. We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response from those seeking options that not only taste great, but support the planet through upcycling. As we expand and reach a wider audience with our 'anytime' snacks, we look forward to continuing to upcycle these ‘perfectly imperfect’ sweet potatoes and cut down on food waste.”

Spudsy Sweet Potato Puffs and Fries are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, and non-GMO, and the Sweet Potato Puffs are also free of the top nine allergens. Spudsy products can also be found at retailers including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, select Kroger stores and more as well as on Amazon and Spudsy.com, with an SRP of $3.99.