SNX 2024, taking place April 14–16 in Dallas, is bringing back its popular SNAC Tank pitch competition. The event (produced by SNAC International) enables participants to outline their products and receive helpful feedback from judges, including guest judge Daymond John, a star of ABC’s popular reality series Shark Tank. The best pitch will take home a $10,000 cash prize.

To take part, applicants must submit a two-minute, smart-phone-quality video clip pitch, the completed form, and 8–10 samples of their product by February 16, 2024. Of the applications, five finalists will be selected to pitch on the live stage at SNX, and five semifinalists will also be picked to participate in the SNAC Tank Product Showcase within the Experience Zone. More information and the application link is available on the SNX website.

John is a longtime judge on Shark Tank, a reality television show where hopeful entrepreneurs share their ideas before a panel of potential investors. He is CEO and founder of FUBU, a global lifestyle and fashion brand with more than $6 billion in sales worldwide. He has written five best-selling books on various business and personal improvement topics. He also has won numerous awards, including the Brand Week Marketer of the Year, Advertising Age Marketing 1000 Award for Outstanding Ad Campaign, Ernst & Young’s New York Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and recently was named #2 on LinkedIn’s Top 20 Voices.