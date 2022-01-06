SNX, SNAC International’s all-new education and networking forum for snack producers and suppliers, will include SNAC Tank, a “Shark Tank” style competition, with a live audience, March 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The competition will feature guest judge and keynote speaker Rohan Oza, founder and managing partner, CAVU Ventures, a consumer-focused investment firm with a successful track record of growing disruptive food brands.

“The snacking sector is one of the most competitive—and most innovative—arenas in business,” said SNAC president and CEO, Elizabeth Avery. “And our SNAC Tank competition is designed to highlight and reward the most innovative products being developed by the savviest entrepreneurs and the most creative companies in the consumer-packaged-goods marketplace today.”

Rohan Oza has worked for and with iconic global food and beverage companies and brands, including Mars, Coca Cola, Vitaminwater, Bai Brands, and Bulletproof Coffee. Oza’s current firm, CAVU Venture Partners specializes in taking great brands to the next level and has partnered with Hippeas, Popchips, One Bar, Skinny Dipped, and many more. As a Guest Shark on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Oza invested in current SNAC Member Jackson’s Chips. Dubbed “Hollywood’s Brandfather” by The Hollywood Reporter, Oza is a global pioneer in celebrity equity deals, and is known for transforming groundbreaking consumer products into household names.

Applications for SNAC Tank are being accepted through February 4, 2022. Applicants must complete an application form and submit a two-minute video pitch. Five finalists and five additional semifinalists will be selected by February 28, 2022. The finalists will be invited to pitch their brand to an expert panel of food industry judges, and all ten brands will be invited to showcase their products to all in attendance at the SNAC Tank Showcase at SNX. Following live pitches on March 29, a winner will be chosen by the judges and the votes of audience members.

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, the winning company will gain exposure to executives from U.S. and global food companies, as well as promotional activity in traditional (print & digital) media as well as via social media, provided by SNAC International.

The second biennial SNAC Tank is being held at the first-ever SNX. The event serves as a laboratory for new ideas and new ways of doing things that help SNAC members serve their consumers faster, better and more completely than ever before. SNX has an impressive line-up of expert speakers, thought leadership content and networking sessions designed to foster collaboration and provide individuals and companies with the tools they need to meet their goals for 2022 and beyond.

“SNX and SNAC Tank are perfect together. They symbolize our sector’s strong commitment to providing consumers with the products they want, while doing business in a responsible way that makes the world a better place,” concluded Ms. Avery.