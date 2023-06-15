In celebration of National Fudge Day (June 16), Keebler mascot Ernie and his elves are spreading magic with the launch of Keebler Chips Deluxe Fudgy.

The new cookie innovation is fudgier than ever, crafted with sweet chocolatey chips and indulgent fudge chunks. With every bite comes crumbly melt-in-your-mouth goodness that cookie fans have come to expect from the iconic brand. Suitable for the whole family to snack on no matter the occasion, whether you need to satisfy your sweet tooth or craving chocolatey goodness.

"We're excited to put a new spin on our fan-favorite Chips Deluxe cookies and what better way to do it than adding in more fudge—one ingredient we know a lot about," says Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler. "Thanks to Ernie, Chips Deluxe Fudgy will excite your senses, creating magical memories for families, anytime, anywhere."

Keebler Chips Deluxe Fudgy are rolling out across retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.80.

