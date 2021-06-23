Company: Ferrara

Website: www.keebler.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.69

Product Snapshot: Just announced at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, Keebler Chips Deluxe is adding a brand-new innovation to their lineup: Keebler Chips Deluxe Double Chocolate Rainbow.

These cookies are a tasty treat for the whole family. Made with real chocolate chips, colorful M&M's and, of course, a touch of Keebler Elfin' Magic from the Hollow Tree.

The Keebler Chips Deluxe Original was recently named Product of the Year for 2021, receiving top honors as the most innovative product in the Cookie category. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, chosen by 40,000 American shoppers in a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.