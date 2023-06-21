This summer, Ernie and the Elves, from Ferrero's Keebler brand, are spreading magic for families by surprising and delighting cookie lovers when they least expect it, to help bring magic to moments of family bonding as part of its Magic Is Here campaign.

Nationwide, consumers can win some elfin magic by participating in the Magic Is Here Sweeps—a chance for families to win cash from Keebler's $100k summer fun prize pool. Once entered, entrants who are chosen at random will be notified immediately of how much money their families have won, which Ernie himself will deliver via Venmo. In addition, Ernie and the Elves have developed the Magic Ideas Generator, which shares unique ideas and inspiration for how to spend the summer with family-friendly fun activities.

"Today, the world needs magic more than ever which is why we're thrilled to have Ernie and his Elves bring families together through our Magic Is Here campaign," said Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler. "It brings us joy that we're able to surprise and delight families with a little bit of magic and we can't wait to see what memories they create together."

As part of the campaign, Keebler has partnered with beloved mom and American actress, singer, and songwriter Haylie Duff, for her expertise on how families can create memorable moments together throughout the summer season.

"I'm excited to be teaming up with Keebler and encourage families to step out their comfort zone and create unforgettable family memories," said Haylie Duff. "My family and I can't wait to check activities off our bucket list this summer and bring our favorite Keebler cookies along for the ride."

For more information on the sweepstakes rules, visit KeeblerMagic.com. For additional information about Keebler, visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

