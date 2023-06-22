Café Valley will host a hiring event on Monday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. at its Marion facility located at 3701 S. Adams Street. Job opportunities will be offered on-the-spot for select candidates with wages starting at $15 per hour for entry-level first-shift positions and $17 per hour for entry level second-and-third shift positions.

“At Café Valley, we firmly believe in maximizing opportunity for the communities we serve,” said Brian Owens, chief executive officer at Café Valley. “By investing in our facilities, we’re also investing in our local communities by adding jobs with competitive pay and numerous benefits. We are eager to grow our team in Marion because of this manufacturing investment and new product line.”

Café Valley offers a fast-track career pathing program to cultivate ownership and opportunity from day one. The program allows entry level staff to follow a promotional path from production team member to supervisor in training—in some instances, within the course of a year. Throughout the year, staff members could earn several pay increases, with higher wages offered to second-and-third shift workers. A full range of healthcare and wellness benefits, 401K match, and paid time off is also offered.

The more than $5 million investment comes one month after Café Valley announced the launch of its highly anticipated mini cupcake product line. Available in a variety of flavors, Café Valley’s new Everyday Mini Cupcakes and Seasonal Mini Cupcakes will be sold at select grocers nationwide beginning this summer.

“Mini iced cupcakes are a core offering in many retailers across the country and drive significant excitement to the in-store bakery category,” said Matt Goldthwaite, senior vice president of sales at Café Valley. “We’ve received tremendous feedback on our new mini iced cupcakes and are excited to get them in consumers’ hands.”

Café Valley currently employs 560 team members at its Marion facility.

For more information on Café Valley’s job opportunities, visit cafevalleyjobs.com. For more information on Café Valley’s product offerings, visit cafevalley.com.