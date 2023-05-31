Premier ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley will debut its new line of 12- count and 24-count Mini Cupcake assortments at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show in Anaheim, CA, June 4–6, at booth #1509. Available in a variety of flavors, the new Everyday Mini Cupcakes and Seasonal Mini Cupcakes will be sold at select grocers nationwide beginning in July.

“This is truly an exciting time to be in the bakery business. These new cupcakes further expand our leadership position in bakery, broadens Café Valley’s business platform, and helps us continue to deliver high quality products and services,” said Brian Owens, CEO, Café Valley. “Mini iced cupcakes are a core offering in many retailers across the country and drive significant excitement to the in-store bakery category through innovation and multiple seasonal offerings.”

The flavor and product profiles of Café Valley’s new Mini Cupcake assortments include:

Everyday Mini Cupcakes available year-long Vanilla (12-count): Vanilla cupcakes topped with vanilla icing, chocolate icing, and sprinkles. Chocolate (12-count): Chocolate cupcakes topped with vanilla and chocolate icing, and sprinkles. Cookies and Crème (12-count): Chocolate cupcakes topped with cookies and crème icing and cookie crumbles. Red Velvet (12-count): Vibrant red cupcakes made of velvety cocoa with cream cheese icing. Chocolate and Vanilla Checkerboard (24-count): Vanilla cupcakes with vanilla icing and chocolate cupcakes with chocolate icing displayed in a checkerboard format and sprinkles.

Seasonal Mini Cupcakes available seasonally Valentine’s Day (12-count): Vanilla or chocolate cupcakes topped with pink, white, or chocolate icing and sprinkles. St. Patrick’s Day (12-count): Vanilla cupcakes topped with vanilla and green icing and sprinkles. Spring (12-count): Vanilla or chocolate cupcakes topped with purple and gold or rose pink and gold icing with sprinkles. Patriotic (12-count): Vanilla or chocolate cupcakes with white and blue icing topped with sprinkles. Fall (12-count): Vanilla or chocolate cupcakes topped with yellow and orange icing and sprinkles. Christmas (12-count): Vanilla or chocolate cupcakes topped with white and green icing and sprinkles.



Un-iced vanilla and chocolate cupcake options are also available. In addition to cupcakes, Café Valley offers croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, mini Bundt cakes, ring cakes, turnovers, and coffee cake bites to in-store bakeries, club stores, foodservice, and convenience stores globally.

For more information on Café Valley products, visit cafevalley.com.