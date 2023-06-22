Pinkbox Doughnuts will sell a special line up of doughnuts to celebrate the Fourth of July. The Pinkbox Doughnuts patriotic selection will be available beginning Monday, June 26 through Tuesday, July 4 and includes:

American Pee Weez - Glazed vanilla cake Pee Weez with stars and stripes sprinkles

Also, beginning July 5, Pinkbox Doughnuts will feature the Chocolate Butter Cup as July’s Doughnut of the Month. Inspired by the popular candy, July’s Doughnut of the Month is a chocolate frosted shell filled with creamy peanut butter, chocolate chips, and chocolate filling, topped with chocolate chips and drizzled with peanut butter.

For more information on Pinkbox Doughnuts, store locations, hours, and doughnut varieties, visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

