Mondelēz International's Oreo brand has teamed up with Nintendo to release limited-edition cookies inspired by the world of Super Mario, and is sending fans on a mission to help Mario and the other heroes stop Bowser.

The limited-edition Oreo x Super Mario cookies feature 16 embossments including Super Mario characters and Power-ups, such as iconic heroes Mario and Luigi, a Super Star, and enemies like a Goomba and Bowser Jr. Packs are filled randomly. Each pack offers a new adventure for fans to discover the 16 different Super Mario designs.

Powering up the playful partnership, Princess Peach is missing, and Oreo is calling on superfans to participate in a social challenge to stop trouble-making Bowser from taking over her castle. On the rim of a glass of milk, consumers can stack as many hero-embossed cookies as possible atop a Bowser cookie until he is defeated (a.k.a. the cookies fall into the milk). Consumers are also invited to share a video of the delicious defeat on social media.

"OREO is always looking to bring new offerings to our fans and we are thrilled to unveil this super partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise," said Vishnu Nair, senior brand manager at Oreo. "There are so many playful synergies between OREO and Super Mario, it was a no-brainer for us to team up to connect fans of all ages through this delightfully playful cookie collaboration."

"We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well," added Nair. "We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom ... fans will have to wait and see!"

Available for pre-sale starting today at Oreo.com/SuperMario, the Oreo x Super Mario cookies will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting Monday, July 10, and available for a limited time only.

