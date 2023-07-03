In honor of the Fourth of July, Kellogg's Pringles brand is getting patriotic with its new cans. The limited-edition design features red, white and blue accented with stars and stripes. The Pringles mascot, Mr. P, is also featured, but this time he’s wearing his shades to prepare for the sunny summer months.

The limited-time-only collection features fan-favorite flavors including Pringles Original, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ, and can be found on shelves now at select C-Store and retail locations.

"We are excited to give our Pringles fans in the U.S. a chance to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with our new patriotic packaging design—the perfect snack for any Independence Day barbecue or summer gathering," said Jessica Watson, portfolio director, salty snacks, Kellogg's.

Visit pringles.com to learn more about Pringles wide variety of offerings.

Kellogg’s is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.