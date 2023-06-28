Aspire Bakeries' Otis Spunkmeyer brand has debuted a new individually wrapped fudgy brownie with chocolate chips baked into it. The three-ounce brownie joins the Otis Spunkmeyer Double Fudge Chocolate Chip Brownie 1/4 Sheet in the long line of snacks and sweets that are available from the company. The new brownies are individually wrapped, providing "grab and go" treats and underlining safety reassurances for customers, along with a zero-labor solution for In-Store Bakery, foodservice, C-Store, and vending operators.

"This is the sweet treat consumers will reach for time and time again," said Paul Stippich, director of marketing, Otis Spunkmeyer. "Brownies are considered one of the top three desserts in America. The talented research and development team at Otis Spunkmeyer developed this fudgy brownie with the perfect texture, flavor, and just the right amount of chocolate."

In addition to launching the new individually wrapped brownie, Otis Spunkmeyer recently expanded its line-up of individually wrapped cookies with the addition of two new four-ounce flavors: Double Chocolate Caramel and Apple Cinnamon Oat.

"The two new cookie flavors join bestselling flavors Chocolate Chunk and Oatmeal Raisin, and continue the Otis Spunkmeyer tradition of baking without artificial flavoring. The Apple Cinnamon Oat cookie has the ability to 'cross over dayparts' as a great morning or afternoon snack for those that desire more natural nutrition, and the Double Chocolate Caramel cookie gives consumers more of their #1 preferred flavor, chocolate," explained Stippich.

The new individually wrapped baked goods from Otis Spunkmeyer are available through distributors and continue to expand Otis Spunkmeyer's individually wrapped portfolio, which also includes muffins (2.5-ounce, 4-ounce, and 6.5-ounce) and loaf cakes (4-ounce).