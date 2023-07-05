Process Expo, The Global Food Equipment and Technology Show is excited to announce its Innovation Awards for the 2023 exhibition. The event will be held October 23–25, in the South Hall of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

The Process Expo Innovation Awards will be presented during Process Expo 2023 to honor exceptional performance in the fields of research, new products and technologies, as well as applications for the food and beverage processing and packaging industry. The awards have been designed to highlight the latest advancements in product development, manufacturing and implementation, promote unconventional thinking, and recognize the technologies advancing the food and beverage industry.

The winners will be selected by a jury of industry experts and academia, and will be presented to visitors and representatives of the media in a special presentation during the first day of Process Expo 2023.

At Process Expo, an innovation refers to a novel, redesigned or substantially developed product or process in connection with food and beverage processing. An innovation must have been discovered or invented, developed, introduced, used and, last but not least, institutionalized. Innovations submitted are encouraged to be shown on the show floor at Process Expo 2023. In the spirit of showcasing the newest technology, submissions must have been released to market within the last 18 months prior to the show, no older than April 2022.

Process Expo 2023 Innovation Award Categories include:

Best New Application

Best New Product

Best New Technology for Sustainability

Best New Technology for Automation

“Process Expo has always been a platform where the latest innovations in the food and beverage industry are highlighted. In keeping with this tradition, we’re excited to have the Innovation Awards at Process Expo once again,” says Kristy Meade, vice president of technology shows for organizer Messe Frankfurt, Inc. “This year, the award categories reflect a wide range of advancements in industry products, technology, and services from the entire food and beverage supply chain. We look forward to recognizing companies that have worked diligently to create products and solutions that advance our industry and make a positive impact in the marketplace.”

“FPSA members lead the way in technological innovations in food processing and packaging,” says Brian Perkins, chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), and president of food processing equipment provider Provisur Technologies. “These awards not only highlight that but give our show audience an exclusive look at the equipment, products and services that they can put to use in their facilities and provide them with a competitive advantage in their production.”

The Innovation Awards are open to all exhibitors and those looking to apply can submit an application through the Exhibitor Dashboard and Registration on the show site.

Process Expo will bring together thousands of qualified buyers, food and beverage processors and packaging professionals, including C-level industry executives, engineers, technical directors, plant managers, product development managers and more. When the show opens in October, attendees will have an opportunity to connect in-person with leading manufacturers and suppliers from around the world, experience fully-functional production lines, learn from industry experts at complimentary educational sessions, and engage directly with the latest advancements in food and beverage technology. Registration for the 2023 edition is open. For more details, visit the website at myprocessexpo.com.