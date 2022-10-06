Process Expo, The Global Food Equipment and Technology Show, announced that the 2023 edition will co-locate with Best Practices EXPO, a trade event and conference dedicated to Sustainable, Safe, and Reliable On-Site Utilities Powering Automation. The co-location is set to take place October 23–25, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

"Process Expo is the place where food and beverage industry professionals come to learn about the latest advancements in processing technology and forge powerful partnerships. We are looking forward to working with Best Practices EXPO & Conference on this co-location, and to providing our participating companies with access to full facility sourcing,” said Messe Frankfurt North America President Constantin von Vieregge.

“We are very pleased to partner with Process Expo and their co-owners Messe Frankfurt North America and FPSA (Food Processing Suppliers Association)”, said Best Practices EXPO producer Roderick Smith. “The food and beverage industry is a major user of automation requiring sustainable, safe and reliable on-site utilities like compressed air, vacuum, and chilled water.”

The shared exhibit hall will create a unique sourcing opportunity for the food and beverage processing industry, especially those looking to build out or improve their overall facility operations. The co-location with Best Practices EXPO expands the exhibitor base to include providers of compressed air, blower, vacuum, pneumatics, motors and cooling water systems.

“We are excited about this expansion of our event as it provides yet one more reason for our food processing customer base to attend Process Expo in search of manufacturing solutions for their companies,” said Brian Perkins, president of Provisur Technologies and Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association. “Given the complexity of today’s food industry and the challenge we all face to feed an ever-growing world, it is critical to continue strengthening Process Expo’s position as a one-stop-shop where processors can make the most of their time and meet with a wide variety of technology experts, including those in the utility automation areas that Best Practices will deliver to the floor.”

Process Expo is the meeting place for industry professionals seeking the latest technology, advancements and equipment for their production facilities. The event represents the pinnacle of food technology, bringing together the world's most successful food and beverage processors, equipment manufacturers, leaders in the field of industry research and academia and more.

Produced by co-owners FPSA and Messe Frankfurt North America, Process Expo is dedicated to uniting all segments of the industry under one roof, where food processing experts demonstrate their machines, technologies, and integrated solutions for applications across sectors.