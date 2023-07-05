Snyder’s of Hanover is bringing an unexpected twist with a bold, new flavor inspired by the legendary Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

The brand’s hearty, fan-favorite pretzel pieces are now generously seasoned with the fiery heat of chili pepper and the tangy touch of pickle flavor to capture that signature Nashville Hot taste.

Snyder’s of Hanover Nashville Hot Pretzel Pieces are available now at retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Kroger, and more, in a 11.25-oz. bag for a suggested retail price of $4.79.