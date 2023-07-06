The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating its favorite holiday—National Cheesecake Day—on Sunday, July 30 by introducing its newest flavor: Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans. The cheesecake is loaded with chocolate chip pecan cookie dough and topped with cookie dough frosting.

For every slice of Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans sold through July 29, 2024, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization dedicated to ending hunger through a network of food banks and meal programs.

The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $6.3 million to Feeding America since 2008 through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes.

Additionally, guests who sign up for Cheesecake Rewards by National Cheesecake Day can then dine-in on Monday, July 31 or Tuesday, August 1 and enjoy any slice of The Cheesecake Factory’s more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake—including the new Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans—for half price. Cheesecake Rewards is The Cheesecake Factory’s new rewards program that is now available nationwide. The program is free to join and provides members with surprise and delight rewards throughout the year—like this exclusive offer on July 31 and August 1.

“The Cheesecake Factory is honored to commemorate National Cheesecake Day with the introduction of our Cookie Dough Lover’s Cheesecake with Pecans benefiting Feeding America,” said David Overton, founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “Additionally, we are pleased to provide a special offer for Cheesecake Rewards members on July 31 and August 1.”