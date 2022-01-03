Company: Whey Better Cookie Co.

Website: www.wheybettercookieco.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.00

Product Snapshot: Whey Better Cookie Co. is expanding its dessert line to add mini protein cheesecakes. These cupcake size cheesecakes hit the market 2 weeks ago and have been flying off the shelf.

The cheesecakes are only 300 calories each, have only 9 grams of sugar, and pack 13 grams of protein. The cheesecakes come in a variety of flavors such as peppermint stick, blueberry, cherry, lemon, caramel, and a new flavor: hot chocolate.

“We wanted to create something a little festive and we love cheesecakes for the holidays” says head baker and owner of Whey Better Cookie Co., Keri Hayes. “Our goal is to make delicious tasting desserts and leave out a lot of the guilt. Our desserts will fill you up and keep you satisfied.”

Cheesecakes are a classic dessert, and these mini cheesecakes are the perfect size. They are great for parties (no cutting and serving) and make the perfect portion for those who want to enjoy their dessert and not jeopardize their health and fitness goals. Nobody wants to give up dessert, this way they don’t have to.